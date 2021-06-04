G7 leaders face biggest climate change decisions in history: Naturalist

G7 leaders are facing the most important decisions in human history as they seek to tackle climate change, Sir David Attenborough has said.

The naturalist will address world leaders gathered in Cornwall on Sunday as they set out plans to cut carbon emissions and restore biodiversity.

Ahead of the meeting, Sir David warned that humans could be “on the verge of destabilising the entire planet”.

Article continues after advertisement

Climate change is one of the key themes at the three-day summit in Carbis Bay.

The group of seven – the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy – are expected to pledge to almost halve their emissions by 2030, relative to 2010 levels.

The UK has already surpassed that commitment, previously promising to cut emissions by the equivalent of 58% on 2010 levels.

On the final day of the summit, countries will set out how they hope to meet the emissions target.

This is expected to be through phasing out petrol and diesel cars, ending all unabated coal use as soon as possible, and stopping almost all direct government support for the fossil fuel sector overseas.

BBC environment analyst Roger Harrabin said there had been “a crucial lack of detail on two questions so far: the proposed green masterplan to help developing countries get clean technology and the amount of cash richer [countries] will hand to the poorer to tackle the climate crisis.”

In advance of the session, Sir David said: “The natural world today is greatly diminished. That is undeniable.

“Our climate is warming fast. That is beyond doubt. Our societies and nations are unequal and that is sadly plain to see.

“But the question science forces us to address specifically in 2021 is whether as a result of these intertwined facts we are on the verge of destabilising the entire planet.

“If that is so, then the decisions we make this decade – in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations – are the most important in human history.”

China, which according to one report was responsible for 27% of the world’s greenhouse gases in 2019 – the most of any country, is not part of the G7.