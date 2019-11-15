Further flooding as storm damage continues

More floods have hit towns as extreme weather brought by Storm Dennis continues to cause widespread damage.

Residents have been advised to leave their homes in parts of Worcestershire as the River Severn burst its banks.

More than 200 flood warnings are in place across England, Wales and Scotland, including eight severe – or “danger to life” – warnings for the rivers Lugg, Severn and Wye.

Article continues after advertisement

A body has been found after a woman was swept away in Worcestershire.

Yvonne Booth, 55, was swept into floodwater after her car became stuck near Tenbury Wells, West Mercia Police said.

Her family said in a statement: “Yvonne is a very much loved member of our family and we are all devastated by this news.”