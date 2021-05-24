Fully jabbed arrivals from France must still quarantine

Fully jabbed travellers returning to England and Wales from France will still have to quarantine from Monday.

From 19 July, adults who have been double jabbed in the UK arriving from amber list countries will not need to isolate for 10 days.

But the government said the easing would not apply to France due to “persistent” cases of the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

There are concerns vaccines may not work as well against the Beta variant. Some 3.4% of cases recorded in France in the past four weeks were the Beta variant.

The more infectious Delta variant – first identified in India – accounts for almost all new cases in the UK.