Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|
World

Full invasion 'likely' within 24 hours: Australia PM

| @BBCWorld
February 23, 2022 4:17 pm
Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison opened his address by echoing the US’ statements that “the invasion of Ukraine has effectively already begun”.

He strongly condemned the “unprovoked” and “unacceptable” actions.

Mr Morrison also said Russia was “at peak readiness to now complete a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that is likely to occur within the next 24 hours.

There are even reports already of shelling and things of that nature which could indicate that it has already begun.”

He added that liberal democracies needed to stand together to oppose authoritarian states “seeking to have their way”.

Australia will accelerate Ukrainian visa applications

PM Scott Morrison says Australia’s immigration department has also been instructed to prioritise visa applications from people wishing to come from Ukraine.

He said there were about 430 applications currently – including student visas, family visas and others.

There are about 38,000 people of Ukrainian descent living in Australia. Mr Morrison said there are believed to be 1400 Australian citizens inside Ukraine at the moment.

Australia to sanction banks, transport and energy

A day after branding Russia’s moves “unacceptable, […] unprovoked [and] unwarranted”, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his nation will also impose sanctions on the breakaway regions of Ukraine.

Australia’s sanctions will target banks, transport, energy, oil, gas and telecommunications.

“We will be standing up to Russia, along with all of our partners and all those who believe that it’s totally unacceptable that Russia could invade its neighbour,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Australia.

