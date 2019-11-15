Home

FTSE 100 sees biggest drop in over four years

| @BBCWorld
February 25, 2020 6:27 am

Global stock markets have sunk after a rise in coronavirus cases renewed fears about potential economic damage.

The three main indexes in the US have fallen by about 3%, while the UK’s FTSE 100 share index closed 3.3% lower, the sharpest drop since January 2016.

In Italy, which has seen Europe’s worst outbreak of the virus, Milan’s stock market plunged nearly 6%.



In contrast, the price of gold, which is considered less risky, hit its highest level in seven years.

Gold prices climbed more than 2% on Monday, hitting $1,688 an ounce at one point – the highest level since January 2013 – before retreating to $1,673.

The moves came as the outbreak continued to spread outside of China, with Iran, South Korea and Italy reporting a surge in cases.

About 77,000 people in China, where the virus emerged last year, have been infected and nearly 2,600 have died.

