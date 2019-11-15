Frustrated parents give up on home schooling in US

Frustration is mounting as more families across the US enter their second or even third week of distance learning — and some overwhelmed parents say it will be their last.

Amid the barrage of learning apps, video meet-ups and e-mailed assignments that pass as pandemic home school, some frustrated and exhausted parents are choosing to disconnect entirely for the rest of the academic year.

Others are cramming all their children’s school work into the weekend or taking days off work to help their kids with a week’s worth of assignments in one day.

That stress is only compounded for families with multiple children in different grades, or when parents work long hours outside the home.