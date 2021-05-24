Frozen eggs and sperm to get 55-year storage limit

Storage limits for eggs, sperm and embryos will go up to 55 years under government plans that ministers say will give people greater choice over when to start a family.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the current limit of 10 years was “severely restrictive.”

Modern freezing techniques mean eggs can be stored indefinitely without deterioration, research from the Royal College of Obstetricians has suggested.

The plans need parliamentary approval.

The Department for Health said there would be extra conditions around third party donors and use of a person’s frozen cells after they have died.

Currently, when the 10 years is up, prospective parents must decide whether to undergo fertility treatment or have the cells destroyed.

Under the new system, they would be given the option to keep or dispose of the frozen cells or embryos at 10-year intervals.