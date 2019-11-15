French President 'can understand' Muslims' Muhammad cartoons shock

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he can understand why Muslims were shocked by controversial cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

But, in an interview with broadcaster Al Jazeera, he said he could never accept the issue of justified violence.

It comes after Thursday’s deadly knife attack on a church in Nice, the third suspected Islamist attack in the country in little more than a month.

Article continues after advertisement

A row has been growing with some Muslim countries over the issue of the cartoons.

Some have urged a boycott of French products as Mr Macron has defended the right to use the images in the context of freedom of speech.

Earlier this month a teacher was beheaded in a Paris suburb after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to some of his pupils.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s state news agency is reporting that two people have been detained there for questioning in connection with the attack in Nice, which was carried out by a Tunisian man.

France’s interior minister has said more militant attacks are likely.

On Saturday an Orthodox priest was shot and wounded in the city of Lyon, though no details about the attacker are known as yet.