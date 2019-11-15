French Polynesia continues to suffer deaths from COVID-19

There have been two more deaths in French Polynesia, due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Along with the fatalities there have been 231 new cases of the coronavirus in the territory in the past day.

75 people are now in hospital, including 22 in intensive care.

The latest figures bring the total number of recorded infections since testing began in March to 13,517.

Included in those figures are 70 people who have died as a result of COVID-19 since March.

There had only been 62 cases of the coronavirus in the territory up until July when the authorities reopened the borders and mandatory quarantine requirements were abolished in an effort to revive the economy.