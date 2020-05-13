French healthcare workers fined at Paris hospital protest

At least 50 healthcare workers were fined and three people arrested for a protest outside a hospital in Paris.

More than 400 doctors, nurses and ancillary staff wore scrubs and banged trays and pans to demand better funding for the hospital, which French media report is in financial difficulty.

The demonstrators were breaking social distancing rules, police have said.

Article continues after advertisement

Officers demanded that the protesters disperse, and gave those who refused a €135 ($150; £120) on-the-spot fine.

Protesters called for pay rises, and demanded reforms for better working conditions for healthcare workers.

Footage posted on social media shows large crowds banging on the doors of the hospital, while waving banners of support.