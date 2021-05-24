Home

French elections: Macron and Le Pen to fight for presidency

CNN
April 11, 2022 2:00 pm

Emmanuel Macron has won the first round of the French election and far-right rival Marine Le Pen will fight him for the presidency for a second time.

“Make no mistake, nothing is decided,” he told cheering supporters.

He is heading for a convincing first-round victory, but opinion polls suggest the run-off could be much closer.

Ms Le Pen called on every non-Macron voter to join her and “put France back in order”.

With 96% of results counted, Emmanuel Macron had 27.42% of the vote, Marine Le Pen 24.03% and Jean-Luc Mélenchon 21.57%.

Veteran far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon polled even better than five years ago and now has the unlikely role of kingmaker.

“You must not give a single vote to Marine Le Pen,” he warned his supporters, but unlike other candidates, he pointedly did not back the president instead.

With more than a fifth of the vote, Mélenchon voters could decide the election, and yet many of them may just sit the second round out.

