Big test for Macron in vote hit by low turnout

[Source: BBC News]

Voting has ended in most of France in an election to decide whether Emmanuel Macron can continue governing with a majority in the National Assembly.

Turnout was set to be a historically low 47% in the first of two rounds.

The president’s main challenge comes from a left-wing alliance under Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has set the unlikely target of becoming prime minister.

Mr Macron won a second term in April, but without an Assembly majority, he will struggle to push through reforms.

Polling stations closed in most of France at 18:00 (16:00 GMT), but voting was continuing in the biggest cities of Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Toulouse for two more hours.

Turnout for the first round was the lowest for more than 20 years, with 39.42% of France’s 48.7 million voters casting ballots by 17:00. The main pollsters said it was set to be the lowest level in modern French history at around 47%. Many voters clearly decided to take advantage of the sunny weather across France, with temperatures in Paris hitting 27C.

Since coming a close third in the presidential election, Mr Mélenchon has built an alliance, called Nupes, made up of left-wing and green parties.

His group and Mr Macron’s Ensemble (Together) coalition of centrist parties were neck and neck in the opinion polls, and a strong performance from the left could stop Mr Macron winning the 289 seats he needs for a majority across France’s 577 constituencies.

Like the rest of Europe, France is facing spiralling inflation and the election has so far failed to spark into life.

While Mr Macron has spent the intervening weeks since he won a second term in building a new government under Elisabeth Borne, his main rival has campaigned on a platform of Mélenchon for prime minister.