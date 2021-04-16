Free COVID-19 vaccinations offered to Canadian truckers

The US state North Dakota is helping out its northern neighbours by offering vaccines to truck drivers crossing the border from Canada’s Manitoba province.

This first cross-border vaccination programme between the two countries comes as Canada continues to lag far behind in its vaccination efforts.

Between 2,000 and 4,000 Manitoba truck drivers, who are considered essential workers, are expected to take part.

The scheme may expand to include energy workers who travel often to the US.

Since March 2020, the US-Canada land border has been closed to all non-essential travel. But the transport of goods between the two countries – which share one of the world’s largest trade partnerships – has continued.

The US and Canada exchange close to $2bn (C$2.5bn/£1.4bn) in goods and services every day.