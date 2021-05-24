France's Macron defeats far-right, pledges change

Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday.

Heading off a political earthquake for Europe but acknowledging dissatisfaction with his first term and saying he would seek to make amends.

His supporters erupted with joy as the results appeared on a giant screen at a park by the Eiffel tower.

Leaders in Berlin, Brussels, London and beyond welcomed his defeat of the nationalist, Eurosceptic Le Pen.

With 97% of the votes counted, Macron was on course for a solid 57.4% of vote.

But in his victory speech he acknowledged that many had only voted for him to keep Le Pen out and he promised to address the sense of many French that their living standards are slipping.

Two years of disruption from the pandemic and surging energy prices worsened by the Ukraine war threw economic issues to the fore of the campaign. The rising cost of living has become an increasing strain for the poorest in the country.

Macron can expect little or no grace period in a country whose stark political divisions have been brought into the open by an election in which radical parties scored well. Many expect the street protests that marred part of his first term to erupt again as he presses on with pro-business reforms.