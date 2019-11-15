France's Macron calls for 'urgent' police reform

French President Emmanuel Macron has said there is an “urgent need” to reform the security forces.

This is following weeks of protests over police violence.

He will hold a summit next month to review community relations and the working conditions of the police.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to move quickly and concretely,” Mr Macron said in a letter to a leading police union on Monday.

It follows weeks of nationwide demonstrations over a controversial draft security law.

The bill, as initially introduced last month, prohibited taking and sharing photos of police “with malevolent intent”, but opponents said this would make it difficult to document police brutality.

Demonstrations over the draft law intensified after footage emerged of white policemen beating a black music producer last month.