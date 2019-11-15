France's first known case 'was in December'

A patient diagnosed with pneumonia near Paris on 27 December actually had the coronavirus, his doctor has said.

Dr Yves Cohen told French media a swab taken at the time was recently tested, and came back positive for COVID-19.

The patient, a man in his 50s who has since fully recovered, said he has no idea where he caught the virus as he hadn’t been to any infected areas.

This news means the virus may have arrived in France almost a month earlier than previously thought.

Until now, the country’s first three cases of coronavirus were confirmed on 24 January.

Of those, two had been to Wuhan in China – where the outbreak was first detected – and the third was a close family member.