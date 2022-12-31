France, UK join growing list of countries in imposing COVID curbs

[Source: Aljazeera]

\France and the United Kingdom have joined Spain and Italy in requiring travellers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding flights.

France says the tests will have to be done less than 48 hours before departure and will be required on direct flights from China and flights with stopovers, with random tests carried out on passengers on arrival.

Positive tests will be sequenced to check for new variants.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, UK media reported the country will require travellers leaving China for Britain to also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding.

London and Paris became the latest governments to impose restrictions on arrivals from China, where coronavirus cases have surged.

Earlier on Friday, Spain’s government announced new COVID-19 regulations for passengers arriving at the country’s airports from the Asian country.