France to reopen cafes, bars and restaurants

| @BBCWorld
May 29, 2020 12:05 pm
Restaurants in Paris - such as L'Ambassade d'Auvergne - will not yet be able to accommodate customers at inside tables. [Source: BBC]

France’s PM Edouard Philippe has announced the reopening of bars and restaurants nationally, although Paris will need careful monitoring despite no longer being a virus hotspot.

A ban on travelling more than 100km (60 miles) has also been relaxed, but the bar on gatherings of more than 10 people remains.

“Freedom will become the rule, bans the exception,” Mr Philippe said.

Article continues after advertisement

More than 28,000 people have died of the virus in France.

On Wednesday the death toll rose by less than 100 for the seventh day in a row.

France will look to reopen borders with other European countries on 15 June, he said.

