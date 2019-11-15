France teacher attack: Students 'paid €300' to identify Samuel Paty

Two students were paid to identify a teacher to the man who beheaded him last Friday in an attack that shocked France, prosecutors have alleged.

Samuel Paty was targeted close to his school near Paris for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

His killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, was shot dead by police shortly after the attack.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said Anzorov had paid two teenage students around €300 (£270; $355) to identify Mr Paty.

The killer told the students he wanted to “film the teacher [and] make him apologise for the cartoon of the Prophet [Muhammad]”, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard said at a press conference.

He said Anzorov had told them he wanted “to humiliate him, to hit him”.

The students, aged 14 and 15, are alleged to have described Mr Paty, 47, to Anzorov and stayed with him for more than two hours outside the school until the teacher appeared, Mr Ricard said.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are two of seven people the French authorities are seeking to prosecute over the brutal attack.