World

France shuts mosque in Beauvais for sermons 'defending jihad'

| @BBCWorld
December 29, 2021 4:06 am
The Great Mosque in Beauvais had been under investigation for alleged extremist preaching [Source: AFP]

A mosque in the northern French region of Oise has been closed because of an imam’s radical sermons, said to have “defended jihad”.

The mosque in the town of Beauvais will remain shut for six months, local authorities say.

Oise’s prefect said sermons there called jihadist fighters “heroes” and incited hatred and violence.

Article continues after advertisement

France has been carrying out checks on Islamic places of worship suspected of having links to extremism.

Two weeks ago, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he was starting a process to close the Great Mosque of Beauvais, 100km (62 miles) north of Paris, because the imam was “targeting Christians, homosexuals and Jews” in his sermons.

Authorities gave the mosque 10 days to respond.

