France set for second national lockdown

| @BBCWorld
October 29, 2020 7:26 am
[Source: BBC]

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second national lockdown, banning travel between regions.

Mr Macron said under the new measures, starting on Friday, people will only be allowed to leave home for essential work or medical reasons.

Non-essential businesses, such as restaurants and bars, will close.

Covid daily deaths have risen above 500 there and officials say everything must be done so it “does not overwhelm us”.

