France reports more than 30,000 new infections

| @BBCWorld
October 16, 2020 9:00 am
Measures against coronavirus are being ramped up in cities across Europe. [Source: BBC]

France has reported a large jump in new COVID-19 cases ahead of a night-time curfew being imposed on Paris and eight other cities on Saturday.

A further 30,621 infections were confirmed on Thursday, up from 22,591 the day before.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that tough restrictions are “absolutely necessary” to save lives.

Millions in Europe have been told they must live under strict new measures as governments battle a second wave.

From Saturday, socialising indoors will be banned in London, as the UK capital and other areas of England will be put under a higher COVID alert.

