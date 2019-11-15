France reports 231 new deaths

France says the number of coronavirus deaths has risen by 231 to a total of 1,331.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 25,233 – they include 2,827 people who are in a serious condition requiring life support.

The French death toll is so far only counting those who have died in hospital. But French authorities say they will soon have figures for deaths in care homes, which could result in a large jump in the overall number of fatalities.