Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all: PM|Supplementary Budget will be tabled today|Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action|Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide|Sawani Village, Bua on lockdown|Supermarkets in Nadi have stock replenished|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all|Six passengers yet to come forward|CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in Lautoka|Fifth confirmed case in isolation, family members under quarantine|Restaurants, cafeteria heed directives from govt amid COVID-19|Stay calm and connected says Empower Fiji|No shortage of food and toilet paper: FCCC|FCCC warns against fake COVID-19 products|PM urges Fijians to think of their health and curb all socializing|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|PSV Drivers warned to adhere to Lautoka restrictions|Be responsible and don’t be selfish: COMPOL|Consumers warned about unauthorized COVID-19 test kits|Two more charged for disobeying lawful order|Local testing helps Ministry quickly identify cases of COVID-19|
Fiji Stories World Stories

World

France reports 231 new deaths

| @BBCWorld
March 26, 2020 6:07 am

France says the number of coronavirus deaths has risen by 231 to a total of 1,331.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 25,233 – they include 2,827 people who are in a serious condition requiring life support.

The French death toll is so far only counting those who have died in hospital. But French authorities say they will soon have figures for deaths in care homes, which could result in a large jump in the overall number of fatalities.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.