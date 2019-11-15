Home

France replaces lockdown with evening curfew

December 16, 2020 10:23 am
Police are carrying out spot checks during the curfew. [Source: BBC]

France has replaced its second national lockdown with a night curfew.

People will not be allowed out the house between 20:00 and 06:00 without an authorisation form.

Christmas Eve will be exempt, but the rule will stay in place for New Year’s Eve. Bars and restaurants are to remain closed until at least 20 January.

The number of people in France who have died from coronavirus infections rose by 790 on Tuesday to a total of 59,072.

People in France are no longer required to print or download an official justification for leaving their homes during the day.

But with daily infection rates more than double the 5,000-a-day target, a night curfew is being imposed and spot checks will be implemented.

