France records highest daily death toll

Another 418 people have died of the coronavirus in France – the highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period.
The total death toll is now 3,024, although French officials only count those who die in hospitals.
A total of 44,550 people in France have now tested positive for Covid-19 – an 11% rise from yesterday.
The country has been in lockdown since 17 March.
