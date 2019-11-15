Home

France records highest daily death toll of 833

April 7, 2020 8:05 am

France has reported 833 new coronavirus deaths in the past day, the highest daily toll since its outbreak began.

The total number of people who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 now stands at 8,911, while the number of infections is 98,010.

“We have not reached the end of the end of the ascent of this epidemic,” warned Health Minister Olivier Véran.

Italy’s daily death toll also rose on Monday after several days of slowing, but Spain’s fell for the fourth day.

It came as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care at a hospital in London after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened.

