France leads push for EU sanctions on Turkey

France is leading a push for European Union sanctions on Turkey next month to follow through on a threat made by the bloc in October but has yet to win support from EU governments beyond Greece and Cyprus.

Paris says Turkish President has not heeded EU leaders’ warnings on October 1 to back down in a dispute over gas exploration in the Mediterranean or face consequences.

EU leaders on December 10-11 will meet to discuss a range of issues, including external relations and the ongoing dispute between Turkey and EU member states Greece and Cyprus.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has criticised the EU for discussing sanctions, saying such debate was not helpful.

No detailed sanctions have been drawn up by France, but diplomats told Reuters news agency any measures would hit areas of Turkey’s economy aimed at limiting Turkish hydrocarbon exploration, likely in shipping, banking and energy.