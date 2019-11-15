France death toll just below 26,000

The number of people who have died from a coronavirus infection in France has increased by 178 or 0.7 percent to 25,987.

But this is the lowest rate of increase in four days.

The French Prime Minister says they will start lifting its almost two-months old national lockdown from Monday.

Its Health Ministry says the number of people in intensive care units fell by 186 to 2,961, a total below the 3,000 threshold for the first time since March 25.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 23,208 from 23,983, continuing an uninterrupted three-week fall and down almost 30 percent from an April 14 peak of 32,292.