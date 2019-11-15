France attack: Attacker arrived in Europe from Tunisia days ago

The man who stabbed two women and a man to death in a church in France arrived from Tunisia days ago.

Officials say the 21-year-old suspect had an Italian Red Cross document, issued after he arrived by a migrant boat last month.

He was shot by police and is in a critical condition.

One of the victims of Thursday’s attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica in the city of Nice was “virtually beheaded”.

President Emmanuel Macron says it is an “Islamist terrorist attack”.

Macron says the number of soldiers being deployed to protect public places – such as churches and schools – will rise from 3,000 to 7,000.

Anti-terror prosecutors have opened an investigation, and France has raised its national security alert to the highest level.

Thursday’s stabbings have echoes of another attack earlier this month near a school north-west of Paris.

Samuel Paty, a teacher, was beheaded days after showing controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to some of his pupils.

That murder has heightened tensions in France.

Macron’s defence of the right to publish the cartoons and the government’s attempts to crack down on radical Islam have angered Turkey and other Muslim-majority countries.