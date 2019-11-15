Home

France and Germany propose €500bn recovery fund

| @BBCWorld
May 19, 2020 10:48 am
Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron discussed the fund via video link. [Source: BBC]

France and Germany are proposing a €500bn ($545bn; £448bn) European recovery fund to be distributed to EU countries worst affected by COVID-19.

In talks on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed that the funds should be provided as grants.

The proposal represents a significant shift in Mrs Merkel’s position.

Mr Macron said it was a major step forward and was “what the eurozone needs to remain united”.

“I believe this is a very deep transformation and that’s what the European Union and the single market needed to remain coherent,” Mr Macron said following discussions via video link.

Mrs Merkel, who had previously rejected the idea of nations sharing debt, said the European Commission would raise money for the fund by borrowing on the markets, which would be repaid gradually from the EU’s overall budget.

Grants provided by the proposed recovery fund should also be used to help finance the bloc’s investment in a greener future, the two leaders said.

