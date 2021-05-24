Home

World

Fox News fined US$1 million for sexual harassment and retaliation

TVNZ
July 1, 2021 5:02 am

The New York City Commission on Human Rights has fined Fox News US$1 million, the largest penalty in its history, for violations of laws protecting against sexual harassment and job retaliation.

As part of a settlement agreement announced, Fox also agreed to mandate anti-harassment training for its New York-based staff and contributors and to temporarily drop a policy requiring people who allege misconduct to enter into binding arbitration.

The penalty stems from an investigation that began in 2017 following several reports of what the commission called “rampant abuse” at the popular news and opinion outlet.

The first indication of problems at the channel came in 2016 when former anchor Gretchen Carlson charged that now-deceased network chief Roger Ailes had made unwanted advances and derailed her career when she rejected him. Both Ailes and former Fox personality Bill O’Reilly lost their jobs over misconduct allegations.

Several other women have come forward with lawsuits and their own harassment allegations, including former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly.

The US$1 million fine groups four separate “wilful and wanton” violations that each carried a maximum penalty of US$250,000. The commission would not identify the people involved in those cases, or whether there were more.

Human rights officials say they hoped the large penalty would deter bad behaviour at any workplace.

