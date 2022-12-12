Four suspects charged in probe into European Parliament bribery by Gulf state

[Source: BBC]

Four people have been charged in an investigation into suspected bribery at the European Parliament by a Gulf state – reportedly Qatar.

Greek MEP and European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili was among those previously arrested in the case.

Prosecutors suspect the Gulf state tried to influence parliament decisions with donations of money or gifts.

Local media have reported that the accused country is Qatar, which the Qatari government has denied.

Watchdogs and opposition MEPs have said it could be one of the biggest corruption scandals the European Parliament has ever seen.

Kaili, one of 14 elected vice presidents, has been suspended from the parliament’s Socialists and Democrats Group and expelled from the Greek centre-left Pasok party.