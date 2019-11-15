Four people 'killed in cold blood' in Vienna during night of terror

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz says his country is not only looking to combat terrorists, but also the ideology behind them, after the terror attack in Vienna Monday night.

At least four people were “killed in cold blood” and a further 22 were injured, including a police officer who is now in a stable condition after surgery, in an attack that took place in six locations across the Austrian capital.

In a sit-down interview , Kurz said there was one gunman and “probably he was alone.” Authorities had previously feared that the perpetrator didn’t act alone and that another gunman might be at large.

Kurz said the situation was more or less under control, but Austrian authorities are trying to find out if there are any others who supported the attacker. “During the last 24 hours, we arrested 14 people,” Kurz said, “now we will find out in the next days if he is part of a broader network or not.”

Kurz confirmed the gunman was born in Austria and had a family background from Northern Macedonia. “What we know is that he is a supporter of the Islamic State.”

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday, calling the shooter “Abu Dujana Al-Albany” and claiming that he used two guns, including one machine gun, and a knife, in the assault, according to a statement posted on the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

Authorities had earlier identified the attacker as Fejzulai Kujtim, a 20-year-old Austrian man from the town of St. Poelten, 33 miles west of Vienna.

Kujtim was sentenced to 22 months in prison on April 25, 2019 for attempting to travel to Syria to join ISIS, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told state news agency APA. On December 5, he was released early on parole, it reports.

Police in Switzerland arrested two Swiss citizens in connection with the attack on Tuesday night, but their links to Kujtim were not confirmed.

Armed forces have been deployed in Vienna to help secure the situation, with authorities indicating earlier in the evening that at least one gunman remains on the loose.