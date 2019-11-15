Four more COVID-19 cases in CNMI

The Northern Marianas now has a total of 92 COVID-19 cases after four passengers from off-island tested positive.

They were identified by travel screening and confirmed through fifth-day testing.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation said the individuals were in quarantine and contact tracing was underway.

The CNMI hasn’t had any community transmission since its 51st case in early August.

Of the 92 cases, 66 were from incoming passengers.

The government said it didn’t want United Airlines resuming its regular daily flights just yet as United Airlines’ three-times-a-week service was already taxing the task force’s resources.

An interim vaccination plan put together by the COVID-19 task force, Office of Homeland Security, and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation, called for the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in three phases: first for healthcare workers and other front-liners; second for people who are most vulnerable and children; and lastly, for everyone else.