Four million in UK get their first vaccine

More than four million people in the UK have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to government figures.

People in their 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable in England are now among those being offered the vaccine.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the latest UK-wide figures showed more in hospital with Covid than ever and urged people to follow lockdown rules.

Article continues after advertisement

He said: “Do not blow it now. We are on the route out. We have to stick at it.”

Speaking during a Downing Street briefing, Mr Hancock said more than half of those over 80 and half of elderly care home residents have been vaccinated.

He said that in some parts of the country the “vast majority” of people in their 80s have had their first dose – and specifically congratulated Slough for having already vaccinated every single elderly care home resident.