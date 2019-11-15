Home

Four lions being treated for COVID-19 at Spanish zoo

RNZ
December 9, 2020 1:51 pm
Children watch one of the lions from behind reinforced glass at Barcelona Zoo. [Source: RNZ]

Four lions at Barcelona Zoo in Spain have tested positive for coronavirus, veterinary officials say.

Three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and one male called Kiumbe were tested after displaying mild symptoms.

Two staff members also tested positive for the virus, the zoo said.

An investigation is underway to establish how the animals became infected, but it is thought they may have been in contact with an asymptomatic member of staff.

