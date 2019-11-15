Four lions being treated for COVID-19 at Spanish zoo

Four lions at Barcelona Zoo in Spain have tested positive for coronavirus, veterinary officials say.

Three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and one male called Kiumbe were tested after displaying mild symptoms.

Two staff members also tested positive for the virus, the zoo said.

Article continues after advertisement

An investigation is underway to establish how the animals became infected, but it is thought they may have been in contact with an asymptomatic member of staff.