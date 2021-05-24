Home

World

Four Florida educators died of Covid within day of each other, says union

| @BBCWorld
August 14, 2021 7:45 am
Students in neighbouring Orlando, Florida, have their temperatures checked [Source: BBC]

Four educators in Florida’s second largest school district have died from Covid-19 within a day of each other, teachers union officials say.

The deaths in Broward County come as a fierce debate rages across the US over what virus protocols should exist in schools when the academic year begins.

Florida’s Republican governor has threatened to withhold pay from school leaders who require masks for pupils.

The highly contagious Delta variant is spreading across a majority of the US.

Three teachers and a teaching assistant died between Tuesday and Wednesday in Broward County – which is just north of the Miami-Dade area. Their names were not released.

“Within a 24-hour span, we had an assistant teacher pass away, a teacher at her school pass away, an elementary teacher pass away and another teacher at a high school,” said Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco.

“It’s extremely frightening. I hear this every day. Whether in Broward or elsewhere.”

Three of the educators were unvaccinated, said Mrs Fusco. It was unclear whether the fourth had received a Covid vaccine. She added that none of the teachers had been inside a school building recently.

The news comes as Broward County students prepare to return to classrooms next week. The district is the sixth biggest in the country, with over 272,000 pupils.

