Fortnite developer to give proceeds in support of Ukraine

Epic Games has announced that, between 20 March and 3 April, it will give all proceeds from its popular Fortnite online game to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

In a statement, the gaming giant said Xbox-owner Microsoft would also be doing the same, and proceeds would be going to charity Direct Relief, as well as three UN agencies, including the World Food Programme.

The scheme includes all real-money Fortnite purchases, including V-Buck packs and gifted Battle Passes.

Ukraine has long been one of Europe’s largest game development hubs, and many firms in the industry have announced their support of the country.

Activision Blizzard – best known for developing Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft – has halted its sales in Russia. Meanwhile Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has announced that it is donating nearly $848,000 (£643,000) to Save the Children, in support of Ukraine.