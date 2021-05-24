Home

World

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister: "Putin will lose this war"

| @BBCWorld
April 6, 2022 11:00 am
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk. [Source: BBC]

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk says the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is the most-dramatic event since World war II.

The former PM says this is not just a disaster, as everything the Russian President and his soldiers to Ukrainian people, is war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Though the Russian president currently appears to be acting free of any recourse, the former Ukrainian PM predicted Putin’s reign will end in failure.

