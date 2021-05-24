Former Tonga PM dumped from parliament for election bribery

Two Tongan MPs, one the former prime minister and the other a serving cabinet minister, have lost their seats in Parliament.

Former PM, Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, and the minister for Internal Affairs, Sangster Saulala, have been convicted of bribing voters during the election campaign period in November last year.

Tu’i’onetoa lost his election petition on Friday and Saulala’s election to the Tongatapu No.7 people’s representative was declared void by the Chief Justice today.

Our Tonga correspondent Kalafi Moala said the former prime minister’s bribing was particularly blatant.

He denied he’d given $50,000 Tonga pa’anga to a craft group but the court had video evidence showing the bribery.