Former Survivor contestant attacked

Independent.co.uk
October 20, 2021 12:58 pm
[Source: Independent.co.uk]

A former contestant on the Survivor reality TV franchise has been left bloodied and beaten after being stabbed and bashed with a metal stick in Santa Monica.

Michelle Yi, 37, who appeared in Survivor: Fiji in 2006, was on her way to give a pilates class just before 6am last Thursday when she was set upon by a homeless woman in what she believes was an anti-Asian hate crime.

“She was yelling all sorts of things like, ‘You stole my identity,’ and ‘You’re a prostitute,” Ms Yi told People.

“Santa Monica has a homeless problem, and I’ve dealt with this type of thing before. So I told her, ‘Ma’am, you can’t be here. You need to leave.”

Ms Yi tried to convince the woman to leave, but she says the woman attacked her with a knife and metal baton, stabbing her in the left arm and shattering her Apple watch with the stick.

