Former PNG Prime Minister dies at age of 84

Papua New Guinea’s first prime minister, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, has died at the age of 84.

Known as the father of the nation, Sir Michael led PNG into independence from Australia in 1975 and was one of the country’s longest-serving politicians, with a career that spanned five decades.

The news was confirmed by members of his family.

He died early this morning after being diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer and admitted to hospital on February 19, his family members said in a statement.