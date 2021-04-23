Home

World

Former Olympic athlete announces bid for California governor

| @BBCWorld
April 24, 2021 5:13 pm
Caitlyn Jenner [Source: BBC]

Caitlyn Jenner has announced she has filed the paperwork to run for California governor.

The former Olympic athlete and reality TV star will run as a Republican in the Democratic stronghold state.

A recall election in the state could be confirmed this month after a petition against current governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, reached the number required to trigger a vote.



Voters would be asked if they want Newsom to stay or another candidate.

According to a news site, Jenner has put together a team that includes some of former President Donald Trump’s advisers.

Confirming the news on her Twitter account, Jenner tweeted, “Californians want better and deserve better from the governor.”

Jenner promised that her campaign will be one of “solutions” and provide a “roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around”.

She added that she will formally launch her campaign at a later date.

Should the recall election go ahead, it would be the fourth governor recall in US history.

