Former NATO general says Putin has 9-month window to win war

[Source: Aljazeera]

A resurgent Russian army has refocused its previous awkward efforts to claim Ukraine’s east, making its first significant advances there in the 13th week of the war.

Russian forces have re-launched offensives at three main points to surround a spearhead of Ukrainian defenders.

Russian forces appear to be attempting a strong movement from Izyum and Popasna to isolate Ukraine’s entire tactical army of about 50,000 men in the Luhansk and Donetsk (doniyesk) regions to the east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s bombardment was turning the Donbas into “hell”.