Former Australia cricketer dies aged 46 in car crash

[Source: BBC]

Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds has died aged 46 after being involved in a car crash.

The all-rounder played 26 Tests, 198 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20s for Australia between 1998 and 2009.

A powerful batter, canny bowler and fine fielder, Symonds was part of two 50-over World Cup wins and Australia’s Ashes victory over England in 2006-07.

Born in Birmingham, Symonds played county cricket in the UK for Kent, Gloucestershire, Lancashire and Surrey.

He held the joint-record for most sixes hit in a County Championship innings – he hit 16 in a knock for Gloucestershire against Glamorgan in 1995 – until Ben Stokes bettered his total last week.

His death is another significant loss for Australian cricket, following the deaths of former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh and legendary spinner Shane Warne earlier this year.