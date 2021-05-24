Foreigners who volunteer to fight for Ukraine will be eligible for citizenship

Ukraine’s Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said Tuesday that foreign nationals who volunteer to fight for Ukraine will be eligible for Ukrainian citizenship, according to the Ukrainian National News Agency, Ukrinform.

“Ukraine is forming an International Legion of Territorial Defense composed of foreigners who want to join the resistance against the Russian aggressors and defend global security,” Ukrinform reported, citing Yenin.

Yenin reportedly said the number of foreign volunteers is growing.

Article continues after advertisement

“These people will sign a contract, receive a military passport, which then replaces their residence permit. In the future, if any among these foreign nationals would like to become Ukrainian citizens, our legislation provides a pathway for that,” he said, according to Ukrinform.

Some context: Last Thursday, Ukraine’s President said the first of 16,000 foreign fighters were making their way to the country to join the fight against Russia. CNN has not been able to confirm those numbers. Ukrainian embassies have been helping recruit foreign fighters, some without any military training.