World

Foreign tourists evacuated as wildfires threaten resorts

| @BBCWorld
August 1, 2021 6:00 pm
[Source: BBC]

Tourists have been evacuated from beaches in south-western Turkey, where raging wildfires are now threatening hotels and homes.

Turkish Coastguard vessels – assisted by private boats and yachts – were deployed to bring holidaymakers to safety, according to local media.

In the city of Bodrum, three five-star hotels were reportedly evacuated.

The fires, which have been burning since Wednesday, have left six people dead.

Two more fatalities were confirmed on Saturday. They were among the thousands of people who have been battling almost 100 separate blazes in resorts and villages on Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts – a major tourist region.

Officials say all but 10 of the fires have now been brought under control.

