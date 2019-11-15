Foreign students in US: Trump administration drops deportation plans

US President Donald Trump’s government has dropped its plans to deport international students whose courses move fully online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U-turn comes just one week after the policy announcement.

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued the government over the plan.

District Judge Allison Burroughs in Massachusetts says the parties have come to a settlement.

Foreign students were told last week that they would not be allowed to stay in the US this autumn unless they switched to a course with in-person tuition.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency had said people could face deportation if they did not comply with the rules.

Large numbers of foreign students travel to the US to study every year and are a significant source of revenue for universities.