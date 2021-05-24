Foreign hit squad killed Haiti's president, police say

A group of 28 foreign mercenaries, including retired Colombian soldiers, assassinated Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse earlier this week, police say.

Most were detained after a gun battle at a house in the capital Port-au-Prince where they were holed up.

Bloodied and bruised, suspects were paraded in front of media on Thursday, along with a slew of seized weapons.

Eight more suspects are still on the run and three others were shot dead by police officers.

Police say they are still searching for the masterminds behind the attack.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a group of gunmen broke into the president’s home in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and shot him and his wife. Mr Moïse was found lying on his back with 12 bullet wounds and a gouged eye, and died at the scene, according to authorities.

His wife Martine was seriously injured and has been flown to Florida for treatment, where she is said to be in a stable condition.

Police said the hit squad included 15 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans.

Angry civilians had joined in the search for the gunmen, and helped police track down some of them who were hiding in bushes.

“We Haitians are appalled, we do not accept it,” one man told AFP news agency. “We are ready to help because we need to know who is behind this, their names, their background so that justice can do its job.”

The crowd later set fire to three of the suspects’ cars and destroyed evidence. The police chief called for calm, saying the public should not take the law into their own hands.

Taiwan confirmed that 11 of the suspects were arrested at its embassy, where they had broken into one of its courtyards.