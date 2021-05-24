Home

World

Foreign fighters in Ukraine don't need a visa

BBC NEWS
March 1, 2022 12:19 pm

Visa-free travel will be allowed starting today for any foreigners wishing to enter Ukraine to fight against Russia.

President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed this in his recent television address

He also accused Russia of committing a “war crime” in Kharkiv yesterday.

He says dozens of eyewitness accounts prove that this is not a single false volley, but deliberate destruction of people and has been described as the artillery attacks.

President Zelenskyy says no-one in the world will forgive Russia for killing peaceful Ukrainians adding that Evil – armed with missiles, bombs and artillery – must be stopped immediately.

Meanwhile, Russia has now committed around three-quarters of the troops it had massed on Ukraine’s border.

Its air and artillery strikes have until now been limited.

Western officials say that Russia has still to destroy Ukraine’s air defences and gain supremacy in the air.

They also believe that Russia’s invasion is not going according to plan because it has met stronger resistance than expected and because of poor preparation. Armoured convoys have been running out of fuel.

But as Russia commits more of its resources and firepower to the fight, it could all change quickly.

Western officials yesterday said they’d seen a recent increase in Russian artillery strikes on cities including Kyiv and Kharkiv. They’ve expressed concern that indiscriminate firing into urban areas will lead to significant civilian casualties.

Human rights groups also say there’s evidence that Russia has been using cluster munitions, banned by many countries.

